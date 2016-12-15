LIVE UPDATES: 16 Protestors Arrested as North Carolina GOP Lawmakers Attempt 'Coup' By Stripping Incoming Democratic Governor of Powers; Public Kicked Out of Statehouse; Reporters Threatened With Arrest

✂
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory fought the election results for a month, but in the end the longtime Republican with deep ties to GOP state lawmakers conceded to his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Roy Cooper. On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers, concluded a special session called by McCrory, and with nearly no notice, opened a new special session to address "emergencies."
Those emergencies included 28 bills, but were focused on just one: legislation that would strip the incoming Democratic governor of much of his power.
Right now, police are arresting protestors in the state house who are calling the Republicans' actions a veritable coup. Among those arrested is a local city council person and a reporter.