Comey told FBI there was 'significant risk' in Clinton letter

On the October day that he sent a letter to Congress notifying lawmakers of new evidence connected to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, FBI Director James Comey told his employees that there was “significant risk of being misunderstood” and warned about creating “a misleading impression” regarding the case, according to a newly released email.

In an email to FBI agents on Oct. 28, Comey acknowledged the intense political gravity of his letter, which some Democrats have claimed swung the election toward Donald Trump.

Yet he insisted that the move was motivated by his previous pledge to keep Congress informed of developments in the Clinton investigation, which had been wrapped up for months.

“Of course, we don't ordinarily tell Congress about ongoing investigations, but here I feel an obligation to do so given that I testified repeatedly in recent months that our investigation was completed,” Comey wrote to the FBI in one of three emails obtained by Esquire and published on Tuesday. “I also think it would be misleading to the American people were we not to supplement the record.

“At the same time, however, given that we don't know the significance of this newly discovered collection of emails, I don't want to create a misleading impression,” he wrote. “In trying to strike that balance, in a brief letter and in the middle of an election season, there is significant risk of being misunderstood, but I wanted you to hear directly from me about it.”

BACKGROUND:

RealClear Politics, Oct. 25: Giuliani: "We Got A Couple Of Surprises Left"

Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani said on the FOX News Channel today that the campaign has a "couple of surprises" left. "We got a couple of surprises left," Giuliani said on FOX & Friends. "I call them surprises in the way that we’re going to campaign to get our message out there. Maybe in a little bit of a different way and you’ll see and I think it will be enormously effective. And I do think that all of these revelations about Hillary Clinton finally are beginning to have an impact."

Daily Beast, Nov. 3: Meet Donald Trump’s Top FBI Fanboy

[Jim] Kallstrom is the former head of the New York FBI office, installed in that post in the ’90s by then-FBI director Louis Freeh, one of Giuliani’s longtime friends. Kallstrom has, like Giuliani, been on an anti-Comey romp for months, most often on Fox, where he’s called the Clintons as a “crime family.” He has been invoking unnamed FBI agents who contact him to complain about Comey’s exoneration of Clinton in one interview after another, positioning himself as an apolitical champion of FBI values... Kallstrom, whose exchanges with active agents about particular cases are as contrary to FBI policy as Giuliani's...acknowledged that “the bulk” of the agents on the Weiner case are “in the New York office" [and] the “locals” he told Pirro would’ve leaked the renewed probe had not Comey revealed it were not necessarily agents.

Newsweek, Nov. 6: Here's what the FBI found in the emails on Anthony Weiner's laptop

From the information obtained that first day by Newsweek, it was already clear that, because of the accounts involved, almost all of the documents were going to be duplicates or personal emails. In other words, from the opening moments of this inquiry, there were people in government who already knew what the outcome of this new FBI effort would be, yet it took the bureau another nine days to confirm those details.

The Guardian, Nov. 4: 'The FBI is Trumpland': anti-Clinton atmosphere spurred leaking, sources say

Deep antipathy to Hillary Clinton exists within the FBI, multiple bureau sources have told the Guardian, spurring a rapid series of leaks damaging to her campaign just days before the election... “The FBI is Trumpland,” said one current agent... The currently serving FBI agent said Clinton is “the antichrist personified to a large swath of FBI personnel,” and that “the reason why they’re leaking is they’re pro-Trump.”

Huffington Post, Nov. 4: Rudy Giuliani Confirms FBI Insiders Leaked Information To The Trump Campaign

“Did I hear about it? You’re darn right I heard about it, and I can’t even repeat the language that I heard from the former FBI agents...I had expected this for the last, honestly, to tell you the truth, I thought it was going to be about three or four weeks ago, because way back in July this started, they kept getting stymied looking for subpoenas, looking for records

