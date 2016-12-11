Newsvine

Trump's 'world-class player' State Dept pick from Exxon has 'massive deals in Russia' as well as massive compensation, conflicts of interest, corporate tax breaks and operations to deny climate change and influence Congress

By American Idle
Sun Dec 11, 2016 4:46 PM
In an exclusive interview Saturday on Fox News, Donald Trump praised potential State Department pick, Exxon's Rex Tillerson, as a "world-class player" who "does massive deals in Russia. For the company—not himself."

Video of full interview: "The Trump Way" President-Elect First Exclusive Interview Since Winning Election

Tillerson's efforts for the company, however, have been amply rewarded. His total executive compensation for 2015 was over $24 million in a combination of cash, equity and other payments.

Article Photo
Source

Current annual compensation for the position of Secretary of State is $205,700.

Article Photo
Source

Tillerson has no experience in government or diplomacy and has worked at Exxon since 1975. He is scheduled to retire from there in March 2017. As of April 2016 (and despite Exxon's declining profits) Tillerson was earning $27.3 million in annual compensation. He has $218 million in Exxon stock and a pension of about $69.5 million, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest should he become Secretary of State. 

Also under scrutiny is Tillerson's "close relationship with Russia." His potential nomination is being warmly received there. Under his leadership, "Exxon bet billions on Russia's vast but notoriously-elusive oil resources through a bold partnership with Russian oil giant Rosneft. Putin himself attended the 2011 signing ceremony for the deal with Rosneft, which is majority owned by Moscow," CNN reports.

Article Photo

Rex Tillerson and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2011 at the signing of Exxon's deal with Rosneft.

Source

ExxonMobil is among the top US fossil fuel corporations receiving millions in tax breaks and subsidies. In 2015, the corporation paid no federal income taxes and went into "negative territory" due to $15 billion paid to foreign countries.

From 1997 to 2015, Exxon funded climate-change denial groups to the tune of almost $34 million. During the 2015-2016 election cycle, the corporation invested over $2 million in direct contributions and about $20 million in lobbying. Contributions from Exxon's PACs are six times the contributions from individuals. Of its 36 lobbyists, 24 previously held government jobs. Forty-two members of Congress own Exxon stock.

Article Photo
Source

 

 

