Holy Hurricane! Did Trump strike that quick debt ceiling deal with Dems to get hurricane relief for himself?

President Trump has hosted numerous dignitaries at his Mar a Lago resort in Florida. Here he entertains Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan. Source

I was just reading a Bravo.com report that Hurricane Irma had slammed into Trump's estate in St. Martin and was headed toward Mar a Lago when I noticed this particular passage:

The property is currently on the market for $16.9 million, having dropped from $28 million after it found no buyers. According to the Washington Post, the status of the property and any potential damages to it are unknown at this time.

Bam! Earlier today he shocked Congressional Republicans by making a quick deal with Dems to raise the debt ceiling for just three months in order to get hurricane relief funds.

There were other reports noting that daughter Ivanka had come into the room where the parties were assembled to signal an abrupt end to the discussion, which apparently is a customary practice of the Trumps.

It can't be, can it? That he had a personal financial interest in mind? FEMA funds were definitely running out, so that's legit. But is he going to get any relief from that, or from national flood insurance, especially from that property that's been languishing on the market?

The mind reels.

Thing is, he's done some shady things along these lines before, according to the New York Daily News:

Donald Trump took advantage of program designed to help small businesses after 9/11 — one of many times he’s used public funds for private gain Donald Trump made a pretty penny off a program to help small businesses hurt by 9/11, one of many times where The Donald took advantage of government programs to save or make money off the taxpayer. The self-proclaimed billionaire, who has so far refused to release his tax returns, was one of many wealthy individuals and businesses who used a loophole in a program intended to help smaller companies in lower Manhattan recover after the Sept. 11 tragedy. Trump got $150,000 for his swanky property at 40 Wall Street because the Empire State Development Corporation, run by the state, didn't enforce federal guidelines on what defines a small business. Instead, the state used much looser rules that let The Donald and others including Morgan Stanley and Bank of China take money that was earmarked by Congress to help small business owners in the neighborhood recover after the tragic attacks, a 2006 Daily News expose found.

Seriously disturbing.