Hurricane Irma Hit Donald Trump's Caribbean Home, Headed for Mar-A-Lago

As the survivors of Hurricane Harvey were just beginning to take stock of their losses, Hurricane Irma lined up right behind it. On Wednesday, the storm rampaged across the Caribbean island of St. Martin, which is where president Donald Trump owns an 11-bedroom walled estate.

The property is currently on the market for $16.9 million, having dropped from $28 million after it found no buyers. According to the Washington Post, the status of the property and any potential damages to it are unknown at this time.

However the Post report cites French government officials as reporting "serious damage" to the area.

"We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed, which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed," according to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

Now the storm is headed for South Florida, where it could potentially pummel Trump's famous Mar-A-Lago club and three golf courses in the area.

