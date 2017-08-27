This week in Trump-Russia news: Investigations eclipsed by White House scandal, domestic strife

✂
Yes, the investigations into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia are still ongoing.
You may have forgotten that amid all the white nationalist rallies, threats from North Korea, major administration shakeups, whatever the hell this was — oh yeah, and that big ol’ eclipse, which Trump decided to stare at directly.
But all the while, the investigations into Trump’s campaign marched on. Here’s what happened this week in the Trump-Russia probe...
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn — long a focus of the Russia probe — is now being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possibly working with hackers to get emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server...
Mueller seems to be getting increasingly close to Paul Manafort...[He] has issued subpoenas for public relations executives who worked with the former Trump campaign chairman on an earlier campaign he orchestrated on behalf of a pro-Russia political party in the Ukraine...
Trump quarreled with two of his fellow Republicans over Russia policy they were working on...just two of the most recent instances in which Trump has seemingly attempted to intervene with the Russia investigation...
Glenn Simpson — the ex-Wall Street Journal reporter who commissioned the infamous 35-page dossier documenting Trump’s ties to Russia — interviewed with investigators from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, where he stood by the document’s claims that Russia has compromising information about the president...