Fake news? Trump supporters circulate photo of Phoenix rally crowds ... but it's not

By American Idle
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:18 PM
Ah social media is a glorious place.

You see something, it looks cool, and so you retweet it.And sometimes that gets you into trouble.

Such was the case Tuesday night, when Tennessee Republicans and other supporters of President Donald Trump started sharing an image of what was purportedly a massive crowd gathered in the streets of Phoenix ahead of his speech.

Only problem? The photo is actually an aerial shot from the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers parade.

And frankly, anyone who is at all familiar with Phoenix should have known better.

It's a desert people. Who really thought Phoenix had that much green?...

READ MORE @ AZ CENTRAL: http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2017/08/22/trump-phoenix-rally-fake-photo-cleveland/592199001/

Article Photo

The Twitter account @TEN_GOP, dubbed an unofficial Twitter account for Tennessee Republicans, tweeted the photo with the caption: "Massive crowd waiting outside for the Trump rally in Phoenix!"

It was re-tweeted more than 800 times and liked more than 1,000 times. The tweet has since been deleted.

Article Photo

The Twitter account also used the photo for a side-by-side comparison of the anti-Trump crowd versus the pro-Trump crowd, with the "anti-Trump" photo showing a significantly smaller crowd.

Article Photo

A number Twitter users noticed the misleading tweet and responded to @TEN_GOP, wondering why the original tweet was deleted.
vid @vid_icarus
Hey @TEN_GOP why'd you delete this tweet?
6:58 PM - Aug 22, 2017

Article Photo

tramosUSA @voteblue16
Replying to @TEN_GOP
Just did a reverse search and the image on the left is from 2016 Cavs parade. Liars!
6:39 PM - Aug 22, 2017

