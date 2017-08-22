Fake news? Trump supporters circulate photo of Phoenix rally crowds ... but it's not

✂
Ah social media is a glorious place.
You see something, it looks cool, and so you retweet it.And sometimes that gets you into trouble.
Such was the case Tuesday night, when Tennessee Republicans and other supporters of President Donald Trump started sharing an image of what was purportedly a massive crowd gathered in the streets of Phoenix ahead of his speech.
Only problem? The photo is actually an aerial shot from the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers parade.
And frankly, anyone who is at all familiar with Phoenix should have known better.
It's a desert people. Who really thought Phoenix had that much green?...
READ MORE @ AZ CENTRAL: http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2017/08/22/trump-phoenix-rally-fake-photo-cleveland/592199001/