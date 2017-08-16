Charlotte rally organizer says Trump 'let a Jew steal his daughter' and more people will die. What if she is among them?

✂
HIGHLIGHTS
→ Christopher Cantwell says he hopes somebody 'more racist' and 'capable' than the president will come along to help him spread his racist message
→ 'Somebody like Donald Trump, who does not give his daughter to a Jew,' he said
→ 'I don't think you could feel the way I do about race, and watch that Kushner bastard walk around with that beautiful girl,' he said
→ Cantwell, who had been talking about how he was trying to make himself 'more capable of violence', said he hoped to find someone more 'capable... to do that'
→ 'We're not non-violent. We'll f***ing kill these people if we have to', he said
→ A woman died, and 19 were injured when a white nationalist plowed his car into the crowd at the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally on Saturday
→ But white nationlaist Cantwell said he considered the rally a win for his side
→ 'I think a lot more people are going to die before we're done here,' he said
→ 'People die every day. The fact that nobody on our side died... (and) none of our people killed anyone unjustly, I think is a plus for us'
→ Trump doubled down on a claim there was bigotry on both sides during Charlottesville incident during a press conference at his Tower on Tuesday
→ His daughter and son-in-law, who are frequently at the president's side, are believed to have remained at his New Jersey golf club with their kids
QUESTION
What would Trump do if Cantwell or someone like him killed Kushner...and maybe even Ivanka if she happened to be with him at the time?