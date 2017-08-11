Even a 'limited' nuclear war could trigger cruel nuclear winters and global famine

✂
After "fire and fury" comes cold, darkness, and hunger.
Incendiary language by President Donald Trump, which came after news of North Korea's tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles and the revelation that Pyongyang may be able to fit a nuclear warhead on an ICBM, has stoked global fears of nuclear war.
In reality, North Korea's ownership of nuclear weapons and much-debated ability to launch them was a long time coming, so this state of affairs isn't a surprise — though experts do fear that extreme language could provoke a miscalculated conflict.
A nuclear event that could be catastrophic for the whole world wouldn't require the unlikely scenario of all the world's nuclear powers unleashing their firepower at once, according to a 2014 study published in an American Geophysical Union journal.
In fact, that study found that a "limited, regional nuclear war" using 100 "small nuclear weapons" — such as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima — could cause a decades-long nuclear winter.
In the researchers' scenario, the aftereffects of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan alone would eliminate between 20% and 50% of the ozone layer that protects us from the sun's radiation over populated areas. At the same time, surface temperatures would become colder than they've been for at least 1,000 years.
Those combined effects "could trigger a global nuclear famine," according to the paper...