Mueller team zeroes in on Trump financial crimes because they're faster to prosecute: CNN

Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: Raw Story
Seeded on Sun Aug 6, 2017 1:23 PM
Pamela Brown reports:

“Investigators are delving into financial crimes including some unconnected to the election. Investigators have combed through the list of shell companies and buyers of Trump-branded real estate properties. They’ve scrutinized the roster of tenants at Trump Tower in Manhattan — reaching back several years... 

"[Financial crimes are] a more concrete path to prosecution...

"[E]ven investigative leads that are not connected to Russia but involve Trump associates are being referred to the special counsel to encourage subjects of the investigation to cooperate.

“CNN has learned new details of how Mueller is running his special counsel team. More than three dozen attorneys, FBI agents and support staff, experts in investigating fraud and financial crimes — broken into groups focused separately on collusion and obstruction of justice.”

 

