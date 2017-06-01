BACKLASH: States band together to form climate alliance...'If president is AWOL, we'll step up'; huge public support for Paris deal; Pittsburgh mayor trolls Trump

✂

In the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, the governors of California, Washington and New York have agreed to form an alliance aimed at meeting the U.S. climate goals.

The new coalition, called the United States Climate Alliance, will serve as a way for states interested in dealing with climate change to coordinate, according to a press release. The three states make up about a fifth of U.S. population and GDP. They also produced 11 percent of U.S. emissions in 2014, according to the Energy Information Administration.

"If the President is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up," Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement.

Mayor of PittsburghPittsburgh, PA • billpeduto.com

bill peduto Retweeted The Incline

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement

The Incline @theinclinepgh Replying to @theinclinepghPresident Trump: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

bill peduto Retweeted Sean Spicer\

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.