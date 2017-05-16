McCain: Controversies Surrounding Trump Reaching 'Watergate Size and Scale' | The Weekly Standard

"It's reaching the point where it's of Watergate size and scale... It's a centipede and the shoe continues to drop. Every couple of days there's a new aspect."
Asked what Trump should do, McCain again referred to the Nixon presidency and said, "get it all out" before the public, "no matter what it is."
"Same thing that you and others advised Richard Nixon," he said. "It's not going to be over until every aspect of it is thoroughly examined and the American people have made a judgment, and the longer you delay, the longer it's going to last."