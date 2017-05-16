Newsvine

NYT: Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation; NBC Has Confirmed; More to Come...

By American Idle
Tue May 16, 2017 2:39 PM
James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing this month. Credit Gabriella Demczuk for The New York Times

Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation

By MICHAEL S. SCHMIDT MAY 16, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo that Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.

“I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo.

The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia.

Mr. Comey wrote the memo detailing his conversation with the president immediately after the meeting, which took place the day after Mr. Flynn resigned, according to two people who read the memo. The memo was part of a paper trail Mr. Comey created documenting what he perceived as the president’s improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation. An F.B.I. agent’s contemporaneous notes are widely held up in court as credible evidence of conversations.

Mr. Comey shared the existence of the memo with senior F.B.I. officials and close associates. The New York Times has not viewed a copy of the memo, which is unclassified, but one of Mr. Comey’s associates read parts of the memo to a Times reporter. 

Read more @ https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/16/us/politics/james-comey-trump-flynn-russia-investigation.html

UPDATES

• Ken Dilanian, NBC News just reported on MSNBC that "multiple sources" have confirmed this report...and there's more to the story.

• Comey memo says Trump asked him to shut down Flynn probe, NBC News confirms

President Donald Trump asked ousted FBI Director James Comey to "let go" of the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, NBC News confirmed with a former federal law enforcement official.

 

