Profitable companies paid no taxes and got $513 billion in subsidies in eight years. Here's how they did it.

Complaining that the United States has one of the world’s highest corporate tax levels, President Trump and congressional Republicans have repeatedly vowed to shrink it.

Yet if the level is so high, why have so many companies’ income tax bills added up to zero?

That’s what a new analysis of 258 profitable Fortune 500 companies that earned more than $3.8 trillion in profits showed. Although the top corporate rate is 35 percent, hardly any company actually pays that...

Who are the biggest beneficiaries?

Companies with the biggest tax subsidies over the eight years, the institute’s report said, included:

■ AT&T ($38.1 billion)

■ Wells Fargo ($31.4 billion)

■ JPMorgan Chase ($22.2 billion)

■ Verizon ($21.1 billion)

■ IBM ($17.8 billion)

■ General Electric ($15.4 billion)

■ Exxon Mobil ($12.9 billion)

■ Boeing ($11.9 billion)

■ Procter & Gamble ($8.5 billion)

■ Twenty-First Century Fox ($7.6 billion)

■ Time Warner ($6.7 billion)

■ Goldman Sachs ($5.5 billion)

Republicans say their tax overhaul will eliminate some of the biggest loopholes, although critics counter that the substitute will end up further reducing companies’ tax bills.