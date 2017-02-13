Newsvine

Warren hammers Labor nominee with 83 questions ahead of hearing

SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Mon Feb 13, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is grilling President Trump’s Labor secretary nominee, Andy Puzder, ahead of his confirmation hearing Thursday.

Warren sent a 28-page letter to the fast food CEO Monday with 83 questions that included queries about his opposition to minimum wage laws, his company’s history of labor and discrimination lawsuits, and his potential conflicts of interest.

"My staff's review of your 16-year tenure as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr., reveals that you've made your fortune by squeezing the very workers you'd be charged with protecting as Labor Secretary out of wages and benefits," Warren wrote. 

"Your company's record of prolific labor law abuses and discrimination suits — the most of any major burger chain — gives me great pause given that as Labor Secretary you'd be charged with enforcing these very laws.”

She went on to ask Puzder how workers will be able to trust him to enforce laws fairly and aggressively if he still believes it’s preferable to replace his workers with robots, and if he’ll defend former President Obama’s overtime rule in court given his public criticism of the rule expanding overtime pay to some 4 million workers.

