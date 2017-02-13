Warren hammers Labor nominee with 83 questions ahead of hearing

✂
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is grilling President Trump’s Labor secretary nominee, Andy Puzder, ahead of his confirmation hearing Thursday.
Warren sent a 28-page letter to the fast food CEO Monday with 83 questions that included queries about his opposition to minimum wage laws, his company’s history of labor and discrimination lawsuits, and his potential conflicts of interest.
"My staff's review of your 16-year tenure as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr., reveals that you've made your fortune by squeezing the very workers you'd be charged with protecting as Labor Secretary out of wages and benefits," Warren wrote.
"Your company's record of prolific labor law abuses and discrimination suits — the most of any major burger chain — gives me great pause given that as Labor Secretary you'd be charged with enforcing these very laws.”
She went on to ask Puzder how workers will be able to trust him to enforce laws fairly and aggressively if he still believes it’s preferable to replace his workers with robots, and if he’ll defend former President Obama’s overtime rule in court given his public criticism of the rule expanding overtime pay to some 4 million workers.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING [Livestream]
- Nomination of Andrew Puzder to serve as Secretary of Labor
- Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEMBERS BY RANK
- Patty Murray (WA)
- Bernie Sanders (VT)
- Robert P. Casey, Jr (PA)
- Al Franken (MN)
- Michael F. Bennet (CO)
- Sheldon Whitehouse (RI)
- Tammy Baldwin (WI)
- Christopher S. Murphy (CT)
- Elizabeth Warren (MA)
- Tim Kaine (VA)
- Maggie Hassan (NH)
REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEMBERS BY RANK
- Lamar Alexander (TN)
- Michael B. Enzi (WY)
- Richard Burr (NC)
- Johnny Isakson (GA)
- Rand Paul (KY)
- Susan Collins (ME)
- Bill Cassidy, M.D. (LA)
- Todd Young (IN)
- Orrin Hatch (UT)
- Pat Roberts (KS)
- Lisa Murkowski (AK)
- Tim Scott (SC)