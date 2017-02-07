GM to pay UAW members $12K in record profit sharing

✂
General Motors Co. said Tuesday nearly 52,000 UAW workers will receive record profit sharing checks of up to $12,000.
Payments could cost the automaker $624 million and are slated to arrive Feb. 24. Last year, GM-UAW members received $11,000 in profit sharing checks.
------------------------------------------------
