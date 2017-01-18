What in the world is going on with Newsvine?

Look at this image. What do you see? Newsvine used to boast 1,000,000 "unique" visitors a month. Now it's down to 420,000 total.

Traffic on the site is in freefall. Source

Newsvine Staff - January 9, 2013 Source

Some of us who were around before the February 2013 system might have some ideas about that. I know I do. I don't think there's any coincidence that the decline was happening in 2012 while some 500 of us were going through beta testing on the nations system. It went down more in late 2012 with the announcement that Newsvine would stop sharing ad revenues with users. It continued to drop when the nations system went into effect—and it's kept on dropping.

We've lost a lot of great contributors and writers—and staff! The site, from its peak, seems hollowed out. And we've seen never-ending controversies and mega meta discussions about echo chambers, troll holes, admins abusing privileges, blocks, deletes, and so on.

It's not as if Newsvine could not have seen this coming. During beta testing, a lot of users expressed profound concerns about the changes. Newsvine didn't heed, insisting that we were just going to love the new system, and everything was going to be great.

Now it looks like we're in for another big change.

I got a clue about that on January 5, when Newsvine moderator Dave told me in a support forum discussion that he would not be able to address a particular issue due to a "transition in organization." Hmm. He was the lone remaining mod. Tyler was gone. Sally too. And so were a lot of the techs we'd seen over time. Todd seemed to be the last one.

Then on January 6, Dave posted notice that he would no longer be serving as mod but would still be commenting on the vine as a member. He added adding the following:

Now down to zero? Source

Newsvine will still be moderated, and I'll let those people decide how to introduce themselves to the community or not. You should also see new voices in the coming weeks. Be welcoming, be warm. They'll be part of us soon. Newsvine will remain... Oh, also, please remember, emailing me for reports was always a bad idea. Now it is even worse. Just click the report button. It's that easy. Or start a discussion in support.

Further, in a comment responding to a viner, he wrote this:

Damn dude, you got 6 PMs and Breaking News shit canned just because you hate me?

Since Dave's departure (more or less), multiple users have raised questions about reports they've filed with Newsvine that have gone unanswered. It seems there are no more techs around to fix bugs. CoH violations, however, are getting some responses (not always, one user reported) from a new staffer Newsvine has yet to formally announce. Check this screen snip:

So, I'll ask again:

What in the world is going on with Newsvine?

♦ Who's in charge?

♦ What exactly caused these changes?

♦ When can we expect "bugs" to get fixed?

♦ Is Newsvine undergoing another system change?

♦ If a system change is in the works, why aren't we being consulted?

♦ Are we going to be merged into an existing system, and, if so, what is it?

♦ Has the work of Newsvine staff been oursourced/offshored, and, if so, who's handling it?

Users and TPTB should remember that we are the ones who create the content that gets the views that generate the ad revenues that go into the corporation's pockets. It's not out of line for us to ask for some measure of respect for our contribution with at least a clear and definitive explanation about what's going on and why.

Got questions of your own? Post them in comments! I'll post notice of this discussion in the support forum and ask whoever's running Newsvine to join us.