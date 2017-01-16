Newsvine

American Idle

About Articles: 216 Seeds: 775 Comments: 33673 Since: Aug 2010

Evidence of Bizarre Trump-Russia Ties Continues to Ooze Out

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:55 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

✂  

So what's new on the Trump-Russia front? First up, the Independent tells us that the former MI6 agent behind the now-famous dossier alleging close ties between Russia and the Trump team was dismayed that his findings didn't generate more action during the presidential campaign...

In related news, BuzzFeed says Israel is extremely interested in the possibility of Trump-Russia ties...

And the Daily Beast reports that a group dedicated to hacking the NSA and releasing its prize malware has suddenly gone out of business a few days before Trump's inauguration...

This is all completely outlandish, and...yet, there's an awful lot of evidence that points in the direction of it being true—or at least partly true...

 

READ THE STORY FOR PARTICULARS

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor