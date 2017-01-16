Evidence of Bizarre Trump-Russia Ties Continues to Ooze Out

✂
So what's new on the Trump-Russia front? First up, the Independent tells us that the former MI6 agent behind the now-famous dossier alleging close ties between Russia and the Trump team was dismayed that his findings didn't generate more action during the presidential campaign...
In related news, BuzzFeed says Israel is extremely interested in the possibility of Trump-Russia ties...
And the Daily Beast reports that a group dedicated to hacking the NSA and releasing its prize malware has suddenly gone out of business a few days before Trump's inauguration...
This is all completely outlandish, and...yet, there's an awful lot of evidence that points in the direction of it being true—or at least partly true...