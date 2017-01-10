Newsvine Community Research Project: What Newsvine Says about Deletes and Blocks

INTRODUCTION

If you're confused about deletes and blocks, you're not alone.

A recent meta article spurred a lot of discussion about deletes and blocks and related admin/nation rights, responsibilities and practices. Opinions were all over the map. Users peppered the discussion with excerpts from various Newsvine rules and moderator comments, which revealed some conflicts and confusion. It seemed that a compilation of these things might help clarify issues, track changes, and expose inconsistencies for Newsvine to rectify at some point. It's a big job. What to do?

Crowdsource the Resource!

Check through the compilation so far (below), and post in comments what you think is missing. Be sure to provide excerpts and links from relevant moderator statements in Newsvine blogs, moderator articles, user seeds/articles, and support forum discussions.

NOTE: The compilation begins with current and codified Newsvine policies and rules and ends with "Newsvine Posts" in chronological order. These are excerpts. Newsvine's block quote feature is not being used here; it's too awkward for this purpose. Text added for clarity is bracketed. Boldface added for emphasis.

Many thanks to all who participate.

PURPOSE

Seattle-based Newsvine, Inc. was launched in March 2006 with a solitary purpose: to galvanize people around the news...Community members can publish their own articles, share other interesting links they've found, and participate in spirited debates about anything and everything that's happening in the world at any given moment.

2. Newsvine's primary purpose is to provide a place for people to share and discuss topics relating to the news.

CONDUCT AND USE

8. Your Conduct and Acceptable Use

No Interference. You may not interfere with any other user from using or enjoying the online services.

28. Member Disputes

You are solely responsible for any interaction with other members or visitors to the online services, and NBCUniversal reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to monitor disputes between you and any other member of NBCUniversal.

30. General

(g) This is the Entire Agreement. These Terms of Service represent the entire understanding of the parties regarding its subject matter, and supersede all prior and contemporaneous agreements and understandings between the parties regarding its subject matter, and may not be amended, altered or waived except in writing by the party to be charged.

32. Code of Conduct

4) Newsvine encourages the founding, fostering, and joining of Groups. As a Group administrator and member, you are expected establish and maintain respectful behavior within your group.

Reporting Abuse

Please do not report comments based on disagreement or difference of opinion on an issue being discussed.

1. Above All Else, Respect Others...

c. As a Nation Admin, you are responsible for building a respectful community of your own and to discourage personal attacks and harassment.

4. As a seeder, author, and/or Nation Admin, you are expected to foster healthy, open discussions by setting a good example. Be responsible for the content you submit and exercise impartiality when deleting comments and reporting abuse...

b. If a comment contains a personal attack or other gross Code of Honor or User Agreement violation, it may be deleted by staff or Nation Admins...

What are Newsvine's rules?

Newsvine enforces a longstanding set of rules called the Code of Honor....Newsvine also has an extensive, less-cited User Agreement that contains the site's Privacy Policy, Copyright Policy, and Conduct Policy

What are the different types of membership I can have in a Nation?

Non-members can comment within a Gated or Open Nation, but you must be a member to comment in Invite-Only Nations.

Can I comment in a nation I'm not a member of?

You can leave comments in Open and Gated Nations without membership.

As a Nation Admin, what tools do I have?

As an Admin, you can delete comments in your Nation and block users directly from the discussion. We suggest posting an explanation when you delete comments and/or block users to explain what Nation bylaws or parts of the Code of Honor the comments or users violated, but you don't have to.

As a Nation Admin, am I responsible for my Nation's behavior?

Yes. If you found a Nation with bylaws or a bio that run counter to the Code of Honor (CoH), the Nation may be retired and your account may be suspended. If your Nation features egregious CoH-violating discussions, your Nation may be retired.

Who can delete comments?

Nation Admins can delete comments within their nations - staff can delete comments in any Nation or in General Discussion...[Y]our comment may be restored if it is determined to be within the bounds of the Code of Honor (and/or the discussion taking place in the Nation).

My comment was deleted. It wasn't against the rules! How can I get it restored?

If a comment of yours is deleted, you will receive an email with a link to the comment. You can reply to the email to contest the deletion, and your comment may be restored if it is determined to be within the bounds of the Code of Honor (and/or the discussion taking place in the Nation).

NEWSVINE POSTS

Comments by Sally

If a Nation Admin doesn't like your comment in that Nation, for whatever reason, it is within their rights to remove it. Think of a Nation as a neighborhood or a club and the Admin gets to choose who lives on their block.

[re: nation blocking a user whose comments in another nation they don't like] Yeah, that I don't like. You should report it. Rehabilitation may be in order in that case.

Comments by Sally

[#152] Deletions or blocking can be for whatever reason the Admin sees fit. Of course, if that is being abused...the hope is that people would leave that Nation and start up their own leaving the Admin sitting on their thumbs.

[#154] CoH still applies...I go in and take punitive actions when users are violating the CoH. So feel free to report

Article by Sally

If you see a user you don’t like in your Nation: block them. If you are in a Nation and you don’t like the Admin: leave. You don’t need to read every comment in every Nation. Try to nurture the Nations you do enjoy and ignore the ones you don’t...I urge everyone to let this simmer in your minds for a bit. Try it out. Then let me know how it goes!

Comments by Sally

It looks like this Nation was designed for like-minded individuals, not for discussion with people with opposite opinions. Find another one.

[re: admins have leeway under relaxed CoH 4c but still subject to staff moderation for bad behavior] I couldn't have said it better myself, thanks.

A Nation Admin does can block for whatever reason deemed appropriate by them, which means if you are being blocked for your opinion - you also have the ability to start a discussion in another Nation and talk there.

[re: admins have discretion but bound to support CoH] Exactly.

Freedom of Speech doesn't apply to a website where, in order to join, you agree to its TOS.

It's okay to block for any reason, because everyone has the ability to be an Admin - it's an even playing field. If you feel people abuse that privilege, leave the Nation.

Ignore the trolls and focus on fostering good relationships in Nations. The CoH still applies - in fact I enforce it - but since everyone can Admin a Nation, block and delete, this is no longer moderated.

[re: mod intervention helps when admins abuse delete/block] Please keep reporting... That's how I see these things happening.

[re: mods will handle admins who consistently break COH ] Exactly, just make sure you REPORT it

Comments by Sally

[re: admins allowed to delete and block] This is correct, within reason. The main complaint we received from users was the unwarranted deletions. This new and improved CoH address that concern, but the admins will still have a lot of autonomy.

A lot of autonomy is still present for Nation Admins, but we did add this: Be responsible for the content you submit and exercise impartiality when deleting comments and reporting abuse. After we have given everyone a proper adjustment period, we will be taking a look at Nations with egregious violations.

Comments by Sally

I'm restoring this comment. It's not off-topic really and you can't rule out a comment because you don't like where the person got their sources. Let's try to improve discussion by not removing remarks simply because you don't agree with them.

Article by Sally

I know it can be frustrating to not be allowed to comment in a Nation. This is something we are addressing on a case-by-case basis as it is reported and taking more action on Admins who are in violation of our updated Code of Honor. We've also created a moderated Nation, called The Spirit and the Purpose, where you can be sure you will not run into that issue.

Comments by Sally

Please don't block and delete users simply because you don't agree or you will lose your Admin privileges.

We changed that policy of blocking for no reason in our updated CoH

Article by Sally

You have many options when blocked by a Nation...I’d like to just reiterate here though that our policy, for the most part, is no policy.

Comments by Sally

[re: spiteful blocking] If it's truly spiteful, you should send it in for moderation. We are looking at some blocking cases - those that violate the CoH.

[re: policy exempts admins from CoH when blocking] This isn't true. Everyone has to adhere to the Code of Honor, and if an admin is breaking it, they will be suspended. Blocking someone from a Nation can be for any reason, and that has nil to do with the CoH.

Comments by Dave

A Nation Admin can more narrowly interpret the Code of Honor... That does not mean they can delete everything. If they want to have a private play-pen they should make a Invite-Only Nation... If A Nation is unclear about their lack of interest in conversations with others and its Admins regularly delete comments without violations of the Code of Honor or their own narrower rules (say a Vegan Nation where someone promotes meat eating) that Nation runs the risk of closure as its Admins are not managing it in a CoH compliant fashion.

[re: departure from COH "gross violations"] It's how Sally and Tyler taught me over 18 months working with them. I am not inventing new rules or regulations.

PERSONAL NOTES

♦ Impeding the ability to find mods' statements is the fact that their profile pages don't contain all their comments. Users' don't either. I was able to find information using a Google search. Ex: sally on newsvine block delete.

♦ Where mod statements appear in comments under a particular article, I didn't always post all of them if there was too much redundancy.

♦ There were a few Newsvine blogs and mod articles I didn't include that may yet yield more information.

♦ I didn't include any posts prior to the February 2013 system change that ushered in nations and all that go with them. There are some meta discussions to be found on beta testing; users were overwhelmingly skeptical (at best). But what's the point? Newsvine has never wavered in its commitment to this system, irrespective of users' opposition.

♦ Consider the changes in mod statements that occurred over time. In other words, don't just jump on one as dispositive of anything. As far as I can tell Newsvine didn't formally announce its blocking policy until 18 months after the system change, and even then it was to urge users to "try" it. Mod opinions continued to morph from there to address both blocks and deletes more specifically.

♦ For whatever reason, mods didn't update CoH until almost two years after the change. It still does not reflect what mods have told us how it should work. At least most of the time. There are inconsistencies there too. See for yourself.

♦ So, for whatever it's worth, take what you can from this, and add what you find. Personally, when it comes to blocks, deletes or any other interaction on this site, I think we only need one rule: Don 't be an asshole. It's a lot easier to understand.

♦ Thanks to Administration Nation founder Trout Giggles for her support with this project. Thanks to users Father Guido and TiG for their contributions to this post.

— American Idle